Veteran Malayalam actress Kozhikode Sarada died in Kozhikode on November 9, film industry sources have said.
Sarada had been sick for a while and passed away at the same hospital where she worked as a nursing assistant.
She made her acting career through the stage and it was in 1979 that she made her debut in Malayalam films through ‘Ankakuri’.
She was also busy in the television industry in Kerala.
In her career spanning close to four decades she starred in around 90 films, often playing the role of a mother and side characters.
Kerala’s Minister for Films and Culture Saji Cherian condoled the death of Sarada and said she was a strong actress and would be missed.
Her last rites will be held at her home town near Kozhikode on Tuesday.