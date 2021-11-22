Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
His tweet in Tamil read: "I had a slight cough after my return from the US. When I got tested, my COVID-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that COVID-19 hasn't gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic)."
He has now been admitted to a Chennai hospital. He cautioned everyone to be alert, stressing that COVID-19 had not gone away.
Hassan debuted his clothing line KH House of Khaddar, last week in Chicago. The brand's goal is to promote khadi as a fabric. Kamal Haasan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5, which is being aired on Vijay Television.