Tovino Thomas Image Credit: Instagram/TovinoThomas

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas is all set to save the world in his latest superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’ premiering on Netflix. The date of the release is yet to be announced.

The upcoming superhero film will see Thomas play the title role, an ordinary man-turned-superhero, who is struck by a bolt of lightning and is bestowed special powers. The movie, produced by Dubai-based Sophia Paul, also includes actors such as Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese in crucial roles.

“I’ve been attached and committed to the character of ‘Minnal Murali’ from the very beginning. I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating ‘Minnal Murali’. I’ve learnt a lot and I’m grateful that during these strange times, people can still appreciate cinema from the comfort of their homes through Netflix. I hope everyone who watches the film loves ‘Minnal Murali’ just as much as I do,” said Thomas in a statement.

The film’s director Basil Joseph hopes to create a homegrown superhero.

“We wanted to create a superhero that people could relate to and connect with on an emotional level. Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action. The film is going to be a really exciting one,” said Joseph.

UAE-based producer Paul, whose credits include the blockbuster ‘Bangalore Days’, terms this film as a challenging project.