Sravani Kondapally Image Credit: Twitter

Telugu TV actress Sravani Kondapally reportedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

Indian paper 'Times of India' reported that the actress was found hanging from the ceiling in her home in Madhuranagar, Hyderabad.

While the actress, best known for 'Manasu Mamata' and 'Mounaragam' serials, was taken to Osmania hospital, she was declared dead upon arrival. A post mortem is under way.

Hyderabad -based news portal iQlikmovies.com reported that the actress may have taken the extreme step because of blackmail.

Reports say Kondapally became friends then started dating Devraj Reddy, whom she met on Tik Tok. At some point, he started taking her pictures and blackmailing her. She had filed a police complaint against him, but the harassment proved too much for her to bear.

Kondapally's brother, Shiva Kondapalli, was quoted as saying by the ibtimes news portal that Reddy had been harassing her for money. Shiva said, "My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her. She said that she has a shooting to attend, but she soon took this extreme decision."

Kondapally’s family has filed a complaint against Reddy in SR Nagar police station. "A case has been registered against one man for alleged harassment and an investigation is underway," The News Minute quoted an inspector at SR Nagar police station as saying.

The family says Reddy, from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, had been harassing the actress for some time.