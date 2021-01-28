South Indian father-son duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, who have always expressed their wish to work together, will join hands for the first time as actors for their ambitious action film ‘Acharya’.
Till now, the Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi had only done cameos in Charan’s films but they were yet to do a movie where they have pivotal roles to play.
“It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” said Charan in a statement.
Director Siva is equally thrilled and said: “I couldn’t have imagined anyone else playing Sidha in Acharya. This is perfect casting for the role and the project.”
‘Acharya’ also features Kajal Aggarwal, while composer Mani Sharma is scoring the music. The film is slated for release in summer 2021.
Earlier this month, Charan was in the news for testing negative for COVID-19, two weeks after announcing he had been hit by the virus.
“It feels good to be back!!!” the ‘Dhruva’ actor tweeted alongside a note that said he was happy to share the news of his recovery. “Can’t wait to be back to work very soon,” the note added.
According to reports, the 35-year-old star was meant to film for ‘Acharya’ before getting COVID-19. Apart from the Koratala Siva directorial, Charan is also set to feature in famed director SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, a multi-lingual period drama.