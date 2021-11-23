The Burj Khalifa has become a hotspot with South Indian stars lately. If it wasn’t Kiccha Sudeepa splashing his ‘Vikrant Rona’ on the facade of the world’s tallest building, then it was Dulquer Salmaan using the tower to promote ‘Kurup’ this month.
However, Telugu star Allu Arjun has gone a step ahead and celebrated his daughter Arha’s brithday at the Dubai landmark.
On Sunday, Arjun, along with his wife Sneha Reddy and son Ayan, hosted a birthday party for Arha at the venue.
Pictures from the birthday party have been splashed across social media. In a post on Twitter, the doting father also penned a heartfelt message for his daughter. “Happy Birthday My Lil Princess. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring, Drawing & Travelling [sic],” wrote the actor.
Arjun also took to his Instagram story to thank Emaar for hosting the party.
Arha is already a social media star in South India with videos and pictures of the child drawing comments and likes from fans of Arjun.
Arha is also set for her debut in the movies and is to appear in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s upcoming epic movie ‘Shaakunthalam’.
Directed by Gunadsekhar, ‘Shaakunthalam’ will feature Arha in the role of Prince Bharata. The team also released a special birthday video, which features Arha on the sets of ‘Shaakunthalam’. — With inputs from IANS