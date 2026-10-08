The production house unveiled new posters for the film carrying the tagline “War Mode”
Dubai: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 3’ is officially back on track, with Lyca Productions announcing the revival of the long-delayed sequel nearly two years after the underperformance of ‘Indian 2’.
The production house unveiled new posters for the film on Thursday, carrying the tagline “War Mode” and signalling that the third instalment of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar franchise is moving ahead.
“Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins,” Lyca Productions said while sharing the posters on social media.
Director S Shankar also shared a poster featuring three people riding horses, further hinting that work on the film is set to resume.
The announcement ends months of speculation that ‘Indian 3’ could be shelved following the box-office disappointment of ‘Indian 2’, which was released in 2024. The sequel had received mixed-to-negative reviews and performed below expectations, leading to uncertainty over the future of the third instalment.
‘Indian 2’ reunited Haasan with Shankar for the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’. Haasan returned as Senapathy, the vigilante character from the original film.
The sequel also featured Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar were among the writers.
Despite its underwhelming theatrical response, ‘Indian 2’ was among the higher-grossing Tamil films of 2024.
With Lyca Productions now declaring “War Mode”, fans can expect Senapathy’s story to continue in ‘Indian 3’ after a prolonged period of uncertainty.