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Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 3’ is back: ‘War Mode’ begins after two years

The production house unveiled new posters for the film carrying the tagline “War Mode”

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in ‘Indian 3’, as the long-delayed sequel signals a comeback with its ‘War Mode’ announcement.
Kamal Haasan returns as Senapathy in ‘Indian 3’, as the long-delayed sequel signals a comeback with its ‘War Mode’ announcement.

Dubai: Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 3’ is officially back on track, with Lyca Productions announcing the revival of the long-delayed sequel nearly two years after the underperformance of ‘Indian 2’.

The production house unveiled new posters for the film on Thursday, carrying the tagline “War Mode” and signalling that the third instalment of the Kamal Haasan-Shankar franchise is moving ahead.

“Senapathy is back with zero tolerance. The resurgence begins,” Lyca Productions said while sharing the posters on social media.

Director S Shankar also shared a poster featuring three people riding horses, further hinting that work on the film is set to resume.

The announcement ends months of speculation that ‘Indian 3’ could be shelved following the box-office disappointment of ‘Indian 2’, which was released in 2024. The sequel had received mixed-to-negative reviews and performed below expectations, leading to uncertainty over the future of the third instalment.

‘Indian 2’ reunited Haasan with Shankar for the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster ‘Indian’. Haasan returned as Senapathy, the vigilante character from the original film.

The sequel also featured Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar were among the writers.

Despite its underwhelming theatrical response, ‘Indian 2’ was among the higher-grossing Tamil films of 2024.

With Lyca Productions now declaring “War Mode”, fans can expect Senapathy’s story to continue in ‘Indian 3’ after a prolonged period of uncertainty.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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