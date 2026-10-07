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Aishwarya Lekshmi reveals why she quit social media: ‘Better place in life’

Aishwarya Lekshmi opens up on life, career and finding peace offline

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Aishwarya Lekshmi
Aishwarya Lekshmi
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Dubai: Indian actress Aishwarya Lekshmi says she is happier and more at peace a year after stepping away from social media, even as she acknowledges the growing influence of digital platforms on the entertainment industry.

Lekshmi, who began her acting career with the 2017 Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, has built a career across Malayalam and Tamil cinema. She has featured in films including Mayaanadhi, Varathan, Gatta Kusthi, Ponniyin Selvan and Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life. She has also taken on production responsibilities, including on Gargi and Kumari.

In 2026, she has had a particularly busy year, appearing in Gatta Kusthi 2 and returning to Malayalam cinema with Aasha, a drama thriller starring Urvashi and Joju George. The film, directed by debutant Safar Sanal, marked an important comeback for Lekshmi after a break from Malayalam films.

She is currently also promoting the Netflix series #Love, in which she stars alongside Arjun Das. The series, which explores modern relationships and dating in the digital age, has brought the actor back into the spotlight.

It was while promoting #Love that Lekshmi reflected on her decision to leave social media in September 2025.

Speaking on The Puja Talwar Show on YouTube, she said she feels considerably more settled since stepping away.

“It’s falling in place. I am happy with my life as it is right now. So much at peace than I was while I was on social media,” she said.

Lekshmi acknowledged that many of the issues that prompted her decision to quit still exist, but said she no longer has to constantly watch or absorb them.

“I am generally in a better place in life,” she added.

The actor also recognises that social media can be a powerful tool for performers, particularly for creators who can now showcase their talent without relying entirely on traditional industry networks.

She cited the success of the Malayalam film Vaazha 2 and influencer Hashir as examples of how digital creators can move into mainstream cinema.

“Obviously, I do see that side. But personally, I was just done with it,” she said.

When Lekshmi announced her departure from social media last year, she said she had long believed that maintaining an online presence was essential to staying relevant as an actor. She later felt that the platform had begun taking more from her than it was giving back.

Lekshmi said social media had distracted her from her work and research, affected her vocabulary and language, and even made simple pleasures less enjoyable.

A year later, her career continues to move forward — but on her own terms. With Aasha, Gatta Kusthi 2 and #Love adding to her recent work, Lekshmi appears to have found a balance away from the constant demands of being online.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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