The actor appeared to be unharmed and continued with the promotional event
Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar narrowly escaped a firecracker mishap while promoting his upcoming film Bail in Chitradurga, Karnataka.
Videos from the promotional event at Basweshwara Theatre show the actor entering the venue amid a large crowd when a firecracker suddenly went off close to him. Startled by the blast, Rajkumar covered his face and head as sparks flew nearby. Members of his team immediately moved to shield him.
The actor appeared to be unharmed and continued with the promotional event, greeting fans and theatre management.
Earlier, Rajkumar had waved to fans from the sunroof of his car as crowds gathered outside the theatre to welcome him. The incident, however, prompted concern among fans after videos of the mishap were widely shared online.
Several fans criticised the arrangements and expressed relief that the actor was not injured.
Rajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, recently returned to work after undergoing treatment in the US following a bladder cancer diagnosis. He is currently promoting Bail and has several projects lined up across Kannada, Telugu and Tamil cinema.
His upcoming films include Jailer 2, Picasso, Gummadi Narsaiah, Dad, 666 Operation Dream Theatre and A for Anand. A documentary, Survivor – A Superstar Documentary, is also in development, focusing on his cancer journey.