South Indian comedian Vadivel Balaji, whose credits include gigs on Vijay TV’s popular comedy television show ‘Kalakapovathu Yaaru’ and ‘Adhu Idhu Edhu’, died in Chennai on September 10 days after suffering a heart attack. He was 45.
The official Twitter handle of Vijay TV confirmed the news with:“#RIPVadivelBalaji”.
According to news reports, Balaji was paralysed after the heart attack and was undergoing treatment for over two weeks.
He was first admitted to a private hospital but the family couldn’t afford it for long and transferred the actor to a state-run hospital. Reports say he suffered a stroke and died on the morning of September 10.
The Madhurai-born Balaji is survived by his wife and two children. The self-made actor was best known for his cracking imitation of popular comedian Vadivelu. He has also acted in films including ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ led by Nayanthara.