Vijayalakshmi Image Credit: Twitter

Tamil actress Vijayalakshmi was admitted to hospital in Chennai after she allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday.

She had released a video earlier in the day, in which she alleged harassment by followers of Tamil nationalist party Naam Tamilar Katchi leader, actor-turned-politician Seeman, and Panangkattu Padai Katchi party's Hari Nadar.

Indian daily 'Times of India' translated the contents of the video shared. She was reported to have said, "This is my last video and I have been in tremendous stress in the last four months because of Seeman and his partymen. I tried my level best to survive all these days because of my mother and sister, but I have been humiliated in the media by Harinadar recently.

"I have already taken a couple of my BP tablets, so in sometime I will suffer from low blood pressure and in a few hours I will be dead.

"I would like to tell the fans who are watching the video just because of I was born in Karnataka, Seeman has tortured me a lot.

"As a woman I have put up with it to my highest capabilities, I won’t be able handle the pressure anymore. I am from the Pillai community, the same community LTTE leader Prabhakaran is part of. Prabhakaran is the only reason Seeman is who he is today, but now he has been harassing me on social media continuously.

"You [expletive] shamed me to make me feel the pain and it is up to me to decide on what to do after facing such insults from you. I request my fans to not let Seeman away from this case, he should never get an anticipatory bail. My death should be a big eye opener to everyone. I don’t want to be a slave to anybody."

Vijayalakshmi has appeared in a number of movies including 'Friends and Boss Engira Baskaran' and 'Missing Boy'.