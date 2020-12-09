Chithra
An avid social media user, she shared pictures of herself in a sari on her Instagram page few hours before her death Image Credit: Instagram screengrb/@chithuvj (Public profile)
Tamil actress, host and VJ Chitra was found dead in a hotel room in Chennai on December 9.

The Pandian Stories star was 29 and according to news reports, she is suspected to have died by suicide.

In a report published on The NewsMinute, Chitra checked into her hotel at 1am after a shoot. An avid social media user, she shared pictures of herself in a sari on her Instagram page few hours before her death.

In August, she got engaged to a local businessman. The police are still investigating the case.