Director SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’, featuring actors Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr in the lead, has shattered records at the box office to emerge as India’s biggest blockbuster.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh on Saturday tweeted, “‘RRR’ smashes all records on Day 1. Overtakes ‘Baahubali 2’.’RRR’ is now number one opener of Indian cinema. The worldwide Day One business [Gross BOC]: ? 223 crore. S S Rajamouli is competing with himself.”
The industry expert also put out a poster that confirmed the number.
Stating that ‘RRR’ had opened to record numbers in New Zealand and Australia, the industry expert said that in Australia, the film overtook ‘The Batman’ to claim the number one spot on Friday.
He said the film had collected Rs40.3 million (Dh1.94 million) in Australia and Rs3.7 million in New Zealand and that the film had taken an ‘earth-shattering start’ in the United States as well.
“’RRR’: It’s a Tsunami ‘RRR’ takes an earth-shattering start in the USA,” he said and pointed out that the film had collected $3,198,766 from the preview collections on Thursday in the US.
In Canada, the film made $270,361. In North America as a whole, the film made Rs264.6 million while in the UK, it made Rs24 million.
Mahesh Babu praises film
Congratulating the team of 'RRR' for making a film that was 'epic', Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Saturday tweeted: "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! 'RRR' E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!
"Junior NTR and Ram Charan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the 'Natu-Natu' song! They were literally flying!!
"Hats off to the entire team of 'RRR' for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud! Congratulations."