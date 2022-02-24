Actor Rana Daggubati, who spoke at the pre-release event of ‘Bheemla Nayak’, stated that he will work towards the development of the movie industry and would collaborate to make Hyderabad the movie capital of India.
As Daggubati spoke at the event, he expressed that he had worked with multiple personalities in the movie industry, but actor Pawan Kalyan was really special. “My upcoming movies will have Pawan Kalyan’s influence,” the ‘Baahubali’ actor said.
Slated for release in the UAE on February 25, the pre-release event for Kalyan and Daggubati-led ‘Bheemla Nayak’ took place in the Yousufguda grounds in Hyderabad. Telangana’s IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav were invited as the chief guests by the makers of ‘Bheemla Nayak’.
Lauding the ministers of Telangana who were present at the event, Daggubati thanked the government of Telangana for being understanding regarding the problems faced by the movie industry.
“I thank Kalvakunta Rama Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and the Telangana government for being helpful. Your positive approach towards the Telugu movie industry will help us grow. I promise to myself, to work towards making Hyderabad the movie capital of India,” Daggubati said.
Kalvakunta Rama Rao, who spoke at the event conveyed his best regards to the ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team.
Daggubati plays a powerful, hot-headed opponent named Daniel Sekhar, while Kalyan will play a cop in ‘Bheemla Nayak’.