Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dealt with her fair share of trolls following her split with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this year. But the actress finds herself on the road to healing.
In a new interview with Elle India, the actress opened up about her life nearly two months after the couple announced their split, which involved her embarking on a spiritual journey of sorts.
“It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown,” she said in the interview.
The ‘Family Man’ actress also reacted to the merciless trolling she has been subjected to on social medi in the aftermath of the split.
“I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions, but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way,” she said.
In October, Prabhu had also issued a hard hitting statement that addressed the misogyny she was subjected to following their break-up. “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”
The 34-year-old actress has also thanked her fans for supporting and defending her through the worst of it..