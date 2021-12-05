Samantha Ruth Prabhu Image Credit: Instagram.com/samantharuthprabhuoffl/

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has dealt with her fair share of trolls following her split with her actor-husband Naga Chaitanya earlier this year. But the actress finds herself on the road to healing.

In a new interview with Elle India, the actress opened up about her life nearly two months after the couple announced their split, which involved her embarking on a spiritual journey of sorts.

“It was everything I hoped it would be, and more. Something just changes in you forever. I feel God has given me just the right amount of strength to continue. I even started meditating during the lockdown,” she said in the interview.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on their weddig day Image Credit: Instagram.com/akkineni_nagarjuna

The ‘Family Man’ actress also reacted to the merciless trolling she has been subjected to on social medi in the aftermath of the split.

“I don’t demand unconditional acceptance. I encourage people to have different opinions, but we can still love and have compassion for each other. I would only request them to express their disappointment in a more civilised way,” she said.

In October, Prabhu had also issued a hard hitting statement that addressed the misogyny she was subjected to following their break-up. “They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”