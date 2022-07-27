‘Kaapa’ will be directed by Shaji Kailas and co-produced by the Theatre of Dreams and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Writers Union. This is the first ever film that is backed by FEFKA Writers Union. The movie also stars Aparna Balamurali, Anna Ben and Asif Ali in vital roles.

“Kaapa is going to be one of the best in its genre and I am glad Yoodlee is coming up with such great projects and have ventured into the Malayalam industry. This is a great time when talent and producers from various parts of the country are coming together to make good cinema that is loved by the entire country. I am really excited about ‘Kaapa’ and we have started with a bang. Shaji sir and I are back together again and we are sure of giving our fans whistle-worthy cinema,” said Prithviraj.

Prithviraj and director Shaji Kailas in new film 'Kaduva' Image Credit: Supplied

Shaji Kailas, the director of the movie added, “I am so excited to collaborate with Prithviraj again. I believe that we make a great combo together and can bring something best to the screens. Kaapa is an action-packed entertainer and I’ll make sure that we do justice to the script and light the screen up.”

“With Kaapa we are excited to get into the action thriller genre. Prithviraj & Shaji Kailas do not need any introduction and this film is going to push the mass narrative envelope even further. We have the privilege of working with some of the finest actors, directors, and technicians in the Malayalam film industry and we are sure of packing a punch,” Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vice President, Films & Events, Saregama India.

‘Kaapa’ is written by G R Indugopan and the director of photography is Jomon T John. The film is co-produced by - Jinu V Abraham & Dolwin Kuriakose of Theatre of Dreams