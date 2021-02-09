South Indian actor Narain, known for his stirring Malayalam and Tamil films, is in the UAE to shoot portions of his new thriller.
The ‘Classmates’ star has been filming in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah for the last few weeks for his yet-to-be-titled venture in Tamil. According to sources, it’s Narain’s fourth week of filming in this region and he’s likely to wrap up soon.
Over the last few weeks, the UAE seems to have become a popular destination for filmmakers around the world. The team of Bollywood film ‘Pathan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan, was spotted shooting action sequences in Dubai’s Downtown area, while Hollywood’s Tom Cruise has also set up camp in Abu Dhabi to film ‘Mission: Impossible 7’. South Indian actor Mahesh Babu is also in the UAE to film portions of his Telugu film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.
Narain is one of Malayalam’s biggest self-made stars. He has acted in Malayalam hits including ‘Robinhood’ and ‘Achuvinte Amma’.
