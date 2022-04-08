On the occasion of World Health Day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu organised financial help to save the lives of more than 30 children.
Babu, besides delivering super hit movies, is also known for his philanthropy as he often sponsors heart surgeries for suffering children.
Recently, the ‘Murari’ actor sponsored 30 children who underwent heart surgeries and interventions, with the help of doctors at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, and Mahesh Babu Foundation.
Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram and thanked Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, for facilitating the event and lending his support.
Ghattamaneni’s Instagram post reads, “On the occasion of World Health Day today, 30 children underwent heart surgeries and interventions. The event was felicitated by hon’ble @governorap Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu.”
“Thank you team @andhrahospitals for your commitment to medical excellence and quality healthcare,” she added.
She also shared a few pictures of the children who underwent the surgeries with the help of Babu’s financial support.
On the work front, Babu will be next seen in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.