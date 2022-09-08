The suspense has officially ended over actor Nayanthara’s role in megastar Chiranjeevi’s Telugu movie ‘Godfather’. Nayanthara plays the role of Sathyapriya Jaidev, the makers revealed on Thursday.
The poster depicts Nayanthara carrying the traditional look in a cotton linen checkered saree.
Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actresses in South India and has played the female lead opposite the likes of Rajinikanth. She recently married director Vignesh Sivan.
Chiranjeevi’s ‘Godfather ‘is one of the most anticipated projects arriving this year for various reasons. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is playing an extended cameo in this mass action entertainer that also features many noted actors in prominent roles.
Chiranjeevi for the first time sports a salt-and-pepper look on screen. Director Puri Jagannadh of ‘Liger’ fame and actor Satya Dev are the other prominent cast members. 'Godfather' is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Lucifer'.
Mohan Raja is directing the movie that will release on October 5 this year.