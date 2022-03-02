Prabhas, who joined his ‘Radhe Shyam’ team at a grand trailer launch event in Mumbai, revealed why he isn’t married yet.
As Prabhas interacted with the media on Wednesday, he was quizzed about dialogue from the recent trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’. Prabhas plays a famous palmist in the movie, who predicts the future accurately.
A media person questioned Prabhas, “There is a dialogue in the movie, which says your prediction about love is not so accurate. What about your prediction in real life?”
Prabhas said, “My love predictions have always been wrong. That is why I am not yet married.”
His movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ is inching towards its worldwide release soon, hence the makers organised a trailer launch event in Mumbai, kick-starting the promotions.
Actress Pooja Hegde, who plays the female lead in the film, is elated with the buzz around the film.
The actress expressed her gratitude towards the audience and said that the special video is their way of showing appreciation to the audience.
Sharing her excitement Hegde said: “I am thrilled and blessed to have so many people root for the film. Love from the audience matters to me and I’m grateful that they’ve shown such excitement for it. The trailer is for the viewers who have been making us feel special since the announcement dropped. I hope to meet viewers across languages in theatres.”
Prabhas and Hegde have come together to bring an epic saga of love and destiny which will unfold on March 11. In addition, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming movies including Salman Khan’s ‘Bhaijaan’, ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh, ‘Acharya’ with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, and a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Mahesh Babu.
‘Radhe Shyam’ will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese and Japanese.