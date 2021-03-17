Veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna has happily received the COVID-19 vaccine in Hyderabad and has urged others to get theirs too.
“Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time... I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!” the 61-year-old star tweeted, along with information on where to register to get the jab.
He’s the latest South Indian actor to get the vaccine after Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan, who also posted images while receiving their first doses recently.
The Indian National Film Award-winning actor is awaiting the release of his next movie, an action flick titled ‘Wild Dog’ that also stars Dia Mirza and Saiyami Kher. The trailer for the movie was unveiled by Telugu actor Chiranjeevi on March 12 and sees Nagarjuna play a ruthless NIA agent investigating a series of deadly blasts.
“Presenting #WildDogTrailer... Ferocious, patriotic tale of a daredevil team... My brother Nag is Cool & Energetic as ever. He is a fearless actor attempting all genres,” Chiranjeevi wrote.
Nagarjuna will also be part of the upcoming star-studded Bollywood film ‘Brahmastra’. The fantasy action flick is being written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.