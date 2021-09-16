Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan is the latest Indian celebrity to be conferred with a UAE Golden Visa.
The actor and son to superstar Mammootty was conferred the prestigious 10-year Golden Visa by the Department of Culture & Tourism, Abu Dhabi Government.
At the ceremony held at in Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Secretary — Abu Dhabi Culture & Tourism presented the Golden Visa to Salmaan in the presence of Abdul Aziz al Dosari, Director, Badreyya Al Mazrooei from TwoFour FiftyFour and Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman Lulu Group and Vice Chairman of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.
Al Hosani also appreciated the body of work done by Salmaan and updated him about the vision of Abu Dhabi to become the hub of movie production in the region. He also welcomed the Indian movie industry to Abu Dhabi and promised all help and support to the Malayalam film industry.
“It’s a privilege and honour to receive my Golden Visa from HE Saood Abdul Aziz in the presence of Mr. Yusuf Ali. It was wonderful to hear the future plans of the Abu Dhabi government to promote film and production activities and encourage new talent locally and internationally. Looking forward to productions and shoots in Abu Dhabi and the UAE,” he said in a statement.
Last month, Salmaan’s father, the 70-year-old Mammootty also received his UAE Golden Visa, which was conferred to him at the same time as Malayalam cinema’s other superstar, Mohanlal.
South Indian actor Prithviraj received his UAE Golden Visa this week, with actor Tovino Thomas receiving his honour a few weeks earlier.
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt has also received the UAE Golden Visa, a nod to his contribution to the world of arts, culture, and cinema.