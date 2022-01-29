Buoyed by the pan-India success of ‘Pushpa’, superstar Allu Arjun was happily holidaying in Dubai.
Arjun took to Instagram to share a shot of himself standing at the popular Aura Sky Pool in Palm Jumeirah, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool, and enjoying the view. According to his most recent post, he has returned home after "after 16 days abroad".
Apart from his visit to the pool, Arjun was spotted by fans at a mall in the city during the week. Video clips posted on social media showed the actor doing some shopping while accompanied by what seems to be a body guard.
Arjun’s vacation comes before he’s set to start the script reading sessions for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is the sequel to the blockbuster pan-India movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.
Arjun will soon join Sukumar and his team to discuss the upcoming schedules to start shooting for the next part of ‘Pushpa’.
Meanwhile, Sukumar has been busy working on the pre-production work related to the movie. It is reported that ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will go into production in March.
As for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, it has netted nearly Rs1 billion in Hindi. Even after its Hindi version started streaming on Amazon Prime, the Sukumar directorial has collected good figures at the theatres.
Rashmika Mandanna, Rao Ramesh, Ajay Gosh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj were seen in significant roles in the smuggling-related story.