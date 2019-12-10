Shane Nigam and Shruthy Menon inKismath. Image Credit: Supplied

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite the best efforts from several quarters, the issues surrounding 23-year old young actor Shane Nigam continues to linger and has now become a problem for the otherwise ego filled Malayalam film industry.

By now quite a few rounds of compromise talks have taken place and when it appears that the issue has been resolved, things take a turn for the worse, as it happened, on Monday.

Nigam along with his mother, (wife of popular mimicry artiste and film actor Kalabhavan Abhi who passed away in 2017), on Monday met Cultural Affairs Minister A.K. Balan and when many expected all the issues have been resolved, came a statement from Nigam stating that producers are people who do not have a sound mind and this left the Kerala Film Producers Association fuming.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Renjith, president of the Association said they were willing to forgive and forget all the bad experiences that three of their colleagues had when they produced Nigam's films.

"When everything appeared smooth, came his rather rash statement terming us as mad caps. We wish to ask, which organisation with self respect would stand such irresponsible statements. Even AMMA (actors body) and FEFKA (the body of all organisations from light boys to directors) have also now washed off their hands of Nigam. We are helpless," said Renjith.

Balan, who has time and again shown a considerate stand towards Nigam told the media on Tuesday that he had a detailed chat with the actor and feels that the issue is not serious and can be resolved amicably.

"After all he is very young and I have already given a letter to Mohanlal (AMMA president and leading superstar) to see what can be done. I have also spoken to B. Unnikrishnan (director and president of FEFKA). I wish that this should not be seen as an ego issue and if resolved, then it would be better for the film industry. As this issue has nothing to do with the government, there will be no intervention from the government," said Balan.

Incidentally, it was on Sunday when veteran actor Siddique and Edavela Babu, general secretary of AMMA held talks with Nigam and many thought the issue was getting resolved, but things went haywire when Nigam called the producers mad caps.

The issue between Nigam and the producers first flared up on November 28 when the latter met and decided that no producer will sign up with the actor, whose habit of indiscipline had crossed all limits and also decided to stop shooting of two of his films.

They also decided that unless Nigam reimburses the production cost of about Rs 7 core of the two films, the ban on him will not be revoked.

Though Nigam is not a member of AMMA, his late father was close to all senior members of AMMA and hence they were keen to resolve the issue and now it remains to be seen, if the issues surrounding the problem 'kid' would be put to rest once and for all.