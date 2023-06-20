Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, who's also father of 'RRR' star Ram Charan, is on cloud nine after turning grandparent to a baby girl.
The megastar visited Ram Charan, his wife Upasana and the baby girl in the early morning hours at hospital, and later took to Twitter to share his joy.
He tweeted, "Welcome Little Mega Princess. You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival as much as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents, Happy and Proud!!"
The baby was born in the early hours of June 20 at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. The hospital announced the birth through a medical bulletin.
Actor Jr NT Rama Rao, Ram Charan's 'RRR' co-star, took to Twitter to congratulate Ram Charan and Upasana, "Welcome to the parents club. Every moment spent with the baby girl will be an unforgettable memory for a life time. May God bless her and you all with immense happiness," he wrote.
Ram Charan will be seen in the upcoming movie, tentatively titled 'RC 15', which is set to release next year.