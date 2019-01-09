Indian Oscar-winning sound artist Resul Pookutty has joined the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) as a board member.
“Absolutely delighted to share with you all that I’m elected as one of the Board Members of MPSE,” Pookutty posted on Twitter.
“Sharing my name and seat with some of most prolific names in the industry... huge honour for Indian Film Industry. First of its kind,” added the acclaimed technician, who is currently in the US, which he calls his “second home”.
“A land that has given me everything,” he said of the country.
Founded in 1953, MPSE is an organisation dedicated to improving the recognition of its members by educating the public and the rest of the filmmaking community as to the artistic merit of sound editing.
Other board members include James Barth, Perry LaMarca, Daniel Blanck and Garret Montgomery.