The learning centre is based on the Indian comic book series

Mumbai: Actor Rana Daggubati during a programme in Mumbai on Nov 15, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Rana Daggubati, who used to be an avid reader of Amar Chitra Katha books in childhood, has now come up with an Amar Chitra Katha learning centre called ACK Alive in Hyderabad.

The ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ actor has teamed up with Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) and Kishore Biyani of Future Group to create the centre.

“I discovered Amar Chitra Katha like the rest of India. These comics were my favourite storytellers in childhood. Soon enough, I realised that these weren’t just stories or comic books, these were carriers of our ethos and values,” Daggubati said.

For him Amar Chitra Katha’s comics were a “route for him to discover a lot more about the multidimensional culture this land has nurtured over the decades.”

He promised that ACK Alive will “become a tool in carrying forward the Indian legacy — not just through stories, but with art, sciences and life skills entrenched in our roots.”

Daggubati announced the centre on his social media by uploading a video in which he gave his followers a walkthrough of the place.

Retweeting his tweet, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his love for Amar Chitra Katha.

“I grew up on Amar Chitra Katha ! The treasure trove of stories,” Johar said.