Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who has been trained under the guidance of Salman Khan’s fitness trainer Rakesh Udiyar for the upcoming film ‘Vinaya Videya Rama’, says he will flaunt a Rambo-type body in the film.
“It was the director’s idea completely for me to have a Rambo type of body for this particular film. I completely surrendered to the director’s vision and worked towards it,” said Charan in a statement.
Being helmed by Boyapati Srinu, the film also stars actress Kiara Advani in the lead role.
Charan said it was “the commitment to the director’s vision and the thought of the final output” that kept pushing him.
“It is extremely easy to get distracted when you are on a diet. Luckily for me, Upasana, my wife, is really good at whipping up some extremely tasty healthy food,” he added.
‘Vinaya Videya Rama’ is scheduled to release on January 10 in the UAE. The film also features actors Vivek Oberoi, Prashanth, Naveen Chandra, Sneha and Aryan Rajesh in pivotal roles.