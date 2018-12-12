Superstar Rajinikanth’s ‘2.0’ is gearing up for a major China release across 56,000 screens, according to its makers.
In a statement, Lyca Productions confirmed that the Shankar-directed sci-fi movie will release in association with HY Media in China with at least 47,000 of the total screens playing it in 3D format.
‘2.0’ will release in China in May 2019 and it will be the widest 3D release for any foreign language film in history, the statement said.
A sequel to Shankar’s 2010 blockbuster ‘Enthiran’, ‘2.0’ has been produced by Lyca Productions and was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on November 29.
The film, which features Rajinikanth in three different avatars, also stars Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Adil Hussain and Sudhanshu Pandey.
Kumar, making his South Indian debut, plays the antagonist. The film was made on a budget of Rs6 billion (Dh305 million).
Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot. He also appears as a microbot, dubbed 3.0, which was one of the surprises in the movie.
Earlier this week, Lyca Productions revealed that the film grossed Rs4 billion in its opening weekend worldwide.
Shankar has also confirmed he is ready to commence shooting for Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’, which marks his reunion with the actor after two decades.
“We recently did a make-up test with Kamal sir and I was really excited to see him in the get-up of Senapathy. We are all set to begin shoot very soon,” Shankar said.
The shooting for ‘Indian 2’ may start from December 14. Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play the leading lady.