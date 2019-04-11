Image Credit:

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next Tamil film, titled ‘Darbar’, will mark his return to playing a police officer after 25 years. The film’s title and first look was unveiled on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth was last seen playing a police officer on-screen in the 1992 Tamil film ‘Pandian’. His other police officer role includes Alex Pandian from ‘Moondru Mugam’, which released in 1982.

Murugadoss took to Twitter to unveil the film’s title and first look poster.

“Here you go guys. The first look of our very own Thalaivar in Darbar,” he wrote, confirming that the film will hit the screens during Pongal festival next year.

On Monday, it was officially announced that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the leading lady in the film.

After working with Rajinikanth in ‘Chandramukhi’ and also briefly in ‘Kuselan’, this is the third time that Nayanthara has teamed up with the 68-year-old star.