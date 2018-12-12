Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to fame following her ‘wink song’ ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the film ‘Oru Addar Love’ has become the most searched personality of the year, Google India said on Wednesday.
Varrier was followed by Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas on the list of most searched personalities. Chopra herself was the fourth most searched personality on Google.
The second and fifth positions went to dance performer Sapna Choudhary and actor Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja respectively.
The interest in royal weddings spiked as American actress turned Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle also figured in the list of most-searched-for personalities from India, Google revealed in its Year in Search results.
The reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ was the top choice when it came to entertainment this year, surpassing queries related to the Rajinikanth/Akshay Kumar blockbuster ‘2.0’.
On the cinema front, Bollywood blockbusters overshadowed Hollywood in search lists, with ‘2.0’ taking the top spot, followed by ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Race 3’.
The three Hollywood entries in the list happened to be from Marvel Studios: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Deadpool 2’.
The songs that ruled the roost included Neha Kakkar’s ‘Dilbar Dilbar’, Arijit Singh’s ‘Tera Fitoor’ and Atif Aslam’s ‘Dekhte Dekhte’.
The lone English entrant was the ever popular song ‘Despacito’, which also made it to the ‘Year in Search’ list last year.
Celebrity weddings made big waves this year as fans scoured the web in search of the latest buzz on their favourite couples.
The three weddings that figured prominently included Priyanka Chopra/Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone/Ranveer Singh and Sonam Kapoor/Anand Ahuja.