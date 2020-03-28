A number of other actors from Telugu cinema have also made contributions

‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas is the latest Telugu star to donate towards the fight against coronavirus.

The actor put Rs40 million (Dh1.9 million) towards the cause. Of this, Rs30 million is being given to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, while Rs5 million will each go to the Chief Minister Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Prabhas recently returned from Georgia, where he was shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled ‘Prabhas 20’, with Pooja Hegde. Both actors went into self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.

Earlier in the day, Telugu superstars Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu had also donated to boost the fight against COVID-19.