South Indian actor Prabhas has donated Rs10 million to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, which will provide aid after the recent floods that have caused devastation in some areas of the state.
Earlier, Prabhas had come forward to donate Rs45 million to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that the actor has made a huge donation in favour of flood-hit people in Andhra Pradesh, he is being praised for his generosity.
The Telugu film industry has contributed significantly in the form of donations to help flood victims. Actors Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and others have donated a sizeable amount of money.
On the work front, Prabhas is awaiting the release of ‘Radhe Shyam’, which is hitting the marquee in India on January 14. He will then wrap up his shooting formalities with ‘KGF’ fame Prashanth Neel for their upcoming movie ‘Salaar’ while Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ is under production too.