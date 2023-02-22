Kochi: Subi Suresh, a popular Malayalam film actress and television anchor, died on Wednesday morning, according to regional media outlets.
She was reportedly being treated for liver disease at a private hospital in Kochi.
As a comedian and character artist in Malayalam movies, the 41-year-old actress was known for her quick wit and humour. Among her popular films are Grihanathan, Thaskara Lahala, Elsamma Enna Aankutty, Drama, and Kaaryasthan.
Her career began with Cochin Kalabhavan. She quickly gained fame and became well-known for her endearing personality. She was also a popular stand-up comedian on stage. She began her career as an television anchor on the popular comedy show 'Cinemala' on Asianet. She became well-known after hosting programs children's show 'Kuttipattalam' on Surya TV and 'Made for Each Other' on Mazhavil Manorama.
Tiny Tom, another popular actor, said things were moving fast to do a liver transplant surgery and the work for it was going on when she breathed her last.
The TV and film industry is in a state of shock as many of them expressed surprise learning of her ailment.
"I never knew at all that she was carrying this disease and am now told that things turned from bad to worse in just two weeks. She was a bubbly personality and was known for her spontaneity. A great personality has now gone," said comedian Harisree Ashokan.