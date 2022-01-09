Dileep is one of the prime accused in the abduction case involving an actress from Kerala

Dileep in a file photo Image Credit: Supplied

Kerala Police has registered a non-bailable case against Malayalam superstar Dileep, his brother Anoop, his brother-in-law Sooraj and other family members.

The case was registered following a revelation by a close friend of the actor and Malayalam movie director Balachandra Kumar.

Kochi: Malayalam actor Dileep being taken to Aluva jail on July 11, 2017. Malayalam actor Dileep was arrested by police regarding an abduction case of an actress at Aluva in Kochi. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a front-line heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.

Police later tracked the gang to Dileep and the actor was arrested in July 2017 and jailed. After two months in jail, he was released on bail and the trial in the case is on.

Balachandra Kumar who has recently fallen out with Dileep had told police that the actor is in possession of a few clips of the female actor who was sexually assaulted.

On Sunday Deputy SP of Kerala Police Biju Paulose who was the investigating officer lodged a complaint with the Kerala police stating that Kumar has deposed that Dileep, while watching a YouTube video at his home of former Aluva Rural district police superintendent, A.V. George said that he would do away with the officer as well as other four officers who were responsible for arresting him.

Dileep is seen in the movie 'Ramaleela' Image Credit: Supplied

He, according to the deposition of the director, had said that he would cut and remove the right hand of Superintendent of Police Sudarshan who had allegedly assaulted him during police custody. The director also said that one of the accused had told Dileep that for this he will have to spend Rs15 million for a gang of rowdies who can be engaged for the job.

The Malayalam superstar, according to Kumar, also openly said that Kerala DGP, B. Sandhya, ADGP Sreejith, SPs A.V. George and S. Sudarshan, and Dy SP Byju Paulose are on the list of officers who would be attacked and done away with.

Police registered an FIR against Dileep and his relatives and investigations are on.

The actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car in Kochi on February 17, 2017, and Dileep was arrested in July 2017 in connection with the case, spending several weeks in jail before securing bail.