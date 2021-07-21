South Indian actress Nayanthara’s next movie, the Tamil thriller ‘Netrikann’, will skip a theatrical release and head to streaming, Disney+ Hotstar has announced in a tweet.
The movie, which faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, doesn’t have a release date yet.
‘Netrikann’ (‘The Third Eye’) is reportedly a remake of the 2011 Korean movie ‘Blind’, which was about a female police cadet who is blinded in a hit-and-run accident and later assists a detective in the case. A Bollywood remake of the Korean film is also in the works with Sonam K Ahuja taking the lead.
‘Netrikann’ is directed by Milind Rau and produced by Nayanthara’s partner Vignesh Shivan under his banner Rowdy Pictures.
“Happy & proud [to] be associated !!! Release date very very soon,” tweeted Shivan along with a post about ‘Netrikann’. The filmmaker has been dating Nayanthara since 2015.
Earlier, reports claimed the South Indian star would make her Bollywood debut opposite actor Shah Rukh Khan in an as-yet untitled project that would also see Tamil filmmaker Atlee make his entry into Hindi movies.
“Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen in place. The actress has come on board the action thriller and the paperwork too has been done,” a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla on July 21.