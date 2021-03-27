Those of you eager to watch the movie that won the 2019 Indian National Award for Best Feature Film earlier this week can finally set a date at the cinemas.
Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham’, also known as ‘Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea’, is finally getting a release in the UAE over Eid Al Fitr. The May 13 release will head to the cinemas the same day Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will also release.
Being touted as the next ‘Baahubali’ with its state-of -art special effects, the movie have won the 67th national Film Awards for Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects and Best Costume Design. The movie also won 51st Kerala Film Awards for Best Dubbing, Best Choreography and a Special appreciation of Jury for Visual Effects.
Aside from Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh also stars in the Malayalam-language historical war film, written and directed by Priyadarshan. According to the makers, the film is set in the 16th century, narrating the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval commander of the Zamorin of Calicut, known for defending the Malabar Coast against the Portuguese invasion.
Other notable names who star in the film include Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu, Manju Warrier, Siddique and Nedumudi Venu.
The period film was originally scheduled for release on March 26, 2020 along with its dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu . However, the release was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bollywood actor John Abraham has also advanced the release of his action film ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’, which means it will clash with the two films at the box office over Eid weekend.