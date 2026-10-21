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Mohanlal brings viral Ugandan dance stars Ghetto Kids to ‘Operation Ganga’

Ugandan troupe adds international flair to Mohanlal's 'Operation Ganga'

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Mohanlal poses with Ugandan dance stars Ghetto Kids alongside the poster of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Operation Ganga’, starring Arjun Rampal and Bhagashri Borse.
Mohanlal poses with Ugandan dance stars Ghetto Kids alongside the poster of his upcoming Malayalam film ‘Operation Ganga’, starring Arjun Rampal and Bhagashri Borse.

Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has brought international dance sensation Triplets Ghetto Kids on board his upcoming film ‘Operation Ganga’, adding a global flavour to the ambitious project.

The actor announced the collaboration on X on Tuesday, expressing his excitement about working with the Ugandan dance troupe.

“Delighted to have the incredibly talented @ghettokidstfug join me in my upcoming film,” Mohanlal wrote, naming director Vishnu Mohan and producer Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies.

Who are Ghetto Kids?

Triplets Ghetto Kids are a Ugandan dance group known for their high-energy choreography, infectious performances and viral dance videos. The troupe rose to international prominence through social media, where its performances blending African dance styles with contemporary music attracted audiences worldwide.

They broke into mainstream international television in 2023 when they appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Their performance earned the competition’s Golden Buzzer, sending them directly through to the live shows and introducing them to an even wider audience.

The group’s journey also has a social dimension. Kavuma Dauda established the organization and has worked to provide vulnerable children in Kampala with shelter, education, and opportunities through dance, music, and drama. Their story shows how performing arts can open doors for young people.

Their inclusion in ‘Operation Ganga’ marks another step into international entertainment for the troupe, which has built a following through performances and collaborations beyond Uganda.

What is ‘Operation Ganga’ about?

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, ‘Operation Ganga’ is an upcoming multilingual film starring Mohanlal. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, the project was previously known by its working title, ‘L367’.

The film draws inspiration from India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, when the Indian government organized efforts to bring citizens stranded in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to safety. The project carries the tagline ‘A Nation’s Promise’.

The ensemble cast includes Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Adil Hussain and Tamil actor R. Parthiban. With performers and talent from different entertainment industries, the film is being positioned as a pan-Indian production.

The announcement of Ghetto Kids’ involvement adds an unexpected international element to the film, bringing together a celebrated Malayalam star and a dance group whose journey from viral videos to global stages has drawn attention.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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