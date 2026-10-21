Ugandan troupe adds international flair to Mohanlal's 'Operation Ganga'
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has brought international dance sensation Triplets Ghetto Kids on board his upcoming film ‘Operation Ganga’, adding a global flavour to the ambitious project.
The actor announced the collaboration on X on Tuesday, expressing his excitement about working with the Ugandan dance troupe.
“Delighted to have the incredibly talented @ghettokidstfug join me in my upcoming film,” Mohanlal wrote, naming director Vishnu Mohan and producer Gokulam Gopalan of Sree Gokulam Movies.
Triplets Ghetto Kids are a Ugandan dance group known for their high-energy choreography, infectious performances and viral dance videos. The troupe rose to international prominence through social media, where its performances blending African dance styles with contemporary music attracted audiences worldwide.
They broke into mainstream international television in 2023 when they appeared on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Their performance earned the competition’s Golden Buzzer, sending them directly through to the live shows and introducing them to an even wider audience.
The group’s journey also has a social dimension. Kavuma Dauda established the organization and has worked to provide vulnerable children in Kampala with shelter, education, and opportunities through dance, music, and drama. Their story shows how performing arts can open doors for young people.
Their inclusion in ‘Operation Ganga’ marks another step into international entertainment for the troupe, which has built a following through performances and collaborations beyond Uganda.
Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, ‘Operation Ganga’ is an upcoming multilingual film starring Mohanlal. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the Sree Gokulam Movies banner, the project was previously known by its working title, ‘L367’.
The film draws inspiration from India’s evacuation mission during the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, when the Indian government organized efforts to bring citizens stranded in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to safety. The project carries the tagline ‘A Nation’s Promise’.
The ensemble cast includes Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Adil Hussain and Tamil actor R. Parthiban. With performers and talent from different entertainment industries, the film is being positioned as a pan-Indian production.
The announcement of Ghetto Kids’ involvement adds an unexpected international element to the film, bringing together a celebrated Malayalam star and a dance group whose journey from viral videos to global stages has drawn attention.