Kochi: Providing no relief to Vijay Babu, the Kerala High Court on Friday kept the anticipatory bail plea filed by Malayalam actor-producer, who is accused of raping his female colleague, to hearing after its summer recess.

The court closed for the summer break on April 11 and will now open only on May 18.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed before the vacation bench of the high court.

It was on Thursday that the Kerala Police issued a look out notice for the actor in connection with the rape case.

In his petition, Babu claimed that the actress is trying to blackmail him.

The actor said he has all evidences, including chat messages between him and the complainant, to prove his innocence and is ready to submit it before the court too.

Babu, according to the police, is on the run after a female colleague, hailing from Kozhikode, filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the "real victim" in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

The police apart from her complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant.

She has also accused the actor of making her intoxicated her before the sexual abuse.

In a recent development, another woman anonymously published posted on a note 'Women Against Sexual Harassment' Facebook page, wherein she said Vijay Babu allegedly leaned in to kiss her without her consent. The woman said that she had approached him to collaborate on a project in November 2021. The post said the actor offered her alcohol which she refused, during the meeting.