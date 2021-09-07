Artist DaVicci Suresh with actor Mammootty's portrait Image Credit: ANI

Thrissur: A 20-feet-long portrait, made of hundreds of mobile phones and its accessories, has been created for Malayalam actor Mammootty by a fan on his 70th birthday.

The unique portrait was created to gift the actor as he also completed 50 years in the film industry.

Image Credit: ANI

The portrait of the actor has been placed at Thrissur Kbees Durbar Convention centre. According to the artist DaVinci Suresh, the portrait is 20 feet big made by using 600 mobile phones and 6,000 mobile accessories.

"This is a gift to Actor Mammootty on his birthday and completion of 50 years in the industry by Anas, a mobile shop owner. This convention centre has arranged the required space to create this artwork. I have completed the work with the help of staff from Anas's shop," said the artist.

"By creating this portrait using mobile phones and accessories, he has proven his skills of creating artwork using any material," said Babu, owner of Kbees Durbar Convention centre.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also wished the actor through his Twitter account and said that Mammootty has lifted Malayalam cinema to the heights of glory throughout his stupendous career and that has always been an inspiration to all.

"Dear Mammootty, wish you a very happy birthday! You have lifted Malayalam cinema to the heights of glory through your stupendous career and that has always been an inspiration to all. Hope your artistic quest would unveil new treasures for us. Wish you all the best! @mammukka" tweeted Vijayan.