Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been roped in to play an important character in actor Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming Telugu movie ‘Agent’. Reports suggest that the star is all set to fly to Europe to shoot for the movie.
Mammootty recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Puzhu’.
‘Agent’ is touted as a espionage thriller and is being directed by Surender Reddy. Akkineni is to appear as a spy agent while Mammootty plays a military officer.
Telugu’s star producer Anil Sunkara is the producer for this upcoming thriller. It is reported that the makers initially considered Malayalam star Mohanlal to play the role of the military officer. But, as things did not go as planned, Mammootty came on board to play this significant role.
The next shooting schedule is to happen in the picturesque locations of Budapest, Hungary.
Akkineni, on the other hand, has got a great response for his recently released ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’, which stars Pooja Hegde as his love interest.