Nishad Hassan Image Credit: IANS

The Peramangalam police in Kerala probing the kidnapping of Malayalam film director Nishad Hassan are yet to get any clue. Hassan was allegedly abducted on Wednesday morning.

A police official said they were yet to get any clues but hinted at some issues between the director and a producer of ‘Viplavam Jayikkanullathanu’.

According to Hassan’s wife, who was also injured in the scuffle to prevent abduction, they were on their way to pray for the success of the film, released recently.

“A car overtook our vehicle and stopped in front of us. Three people, wearing masks, forcefully took him away,” she said, talking to the media the hospital where she is undergoing treatment.