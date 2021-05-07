Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam filmmaker Shrikumar Menon has been arrested in a cheating case, police said.
Alappuzha police officials went to his home in Palakkad on Thursday night and took him into custody.
The charge against him was he had collected around Rs10 million from an Alappuzha businessman, but failed to honour the agreement to make a film.
This isn’t Menon’s first controversy. In 2019, he was let off on bail by police after they questioned him over actress Manju Warrier’s complaint, which alleged he was trying to defame her.
He directed Warrier in Mohanlal-featuring film ‘Odiyan’ as well as in several ads.
In 2018, he had an issue with writer and Jnanpith awardee M.T.Vasudevan Nair over a script.