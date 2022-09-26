Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi was arrested by the Maradu Police in Kochi after a lady journalist working in an online media outlet complained of being verbally abused as she interviewed him last week.
Since the charges are bailable, Bhasi is expected to walk out of the Maradu Police station after sureties are presented.
Bhasi is reported to have lost his cool as he promoted his latest film, 'Chattambi'.
Following his outburst, the actor expressed his regret and apologised by saying that he has not abused anyone and just responded in a way that every one person would when insulted. He added that he had done no wrong. But the police registered the case against him and have asked him to present himself before them.
On Monday morning, he sought a day's leave to appear before them and that request was granted. But later, he changed his mind and informed the police that he can come on Monday itself.
After an hour's questioning, the police arrested the young actor.
Bhasi began as a radio jockey and then turned a video jockey and it was in 2011 that he made his film debut in the blockbuster film 'Pranayam' directed by Blessy and starring Mohanlal and Anupam Kher. After that there was no looking back, so far he has acted in around 50 films.