Malayalam film actor Pradeep K.R., popularly known as Kottayam Pradeep, died on Thursday morning following a heart attack. He was 61.
Pradeep was also an active member of the theatre and television industry.
The veteran artiste, who hailed from Kottayam, reportedly felt unwell in the morning and was rushed to a hospital where he died.
Those close to him called Pradeep a natural actor who took part in cultural events at his school and college before his big break. While in grade 10, he made his debut as a child artiste in a drama of legend N.N.Pillai, who also hailed from Kottayam.
He continued with the drama even after joining the Life Insurance Corporation. In the early ‘90s, when he accompanied his son for a screen test for a TV serial, the producer offered Kottayam a role as well.
His distinctive singsong dialogue delivery was the essence around which the narrative was made, and the line that he delivers would eventually be repeated in everything from trolls to banter among friends and family. So much so, even hearing that voice would instantly conjure up images of his – always - beaming face.
That’s what Kottayam Pradeep would be remembered for – making even the most minuscule of roles memorable.
— By Manoj Nair, Business Editor
In 1999, he got a chance to act in a film directed by veteran I.V.Sasi and after that he went on to act in more than 70 films doing comedy roles.
Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said even in very small roles, he created his own space in the industry.
He is survived by his wife and two children.