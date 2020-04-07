Popular drama artist and in recent times a film star who did cameo roles, Kalinga Sasi died at a private hospital, here, in the wee hours of Tuesday, said family sources.

The 59-year-old artist’s first screen appearance was in 2009 in ‘Kerala Cafe’ movie and since then he has acted in about 30 Malayalam films. One of his best performances was in the superstar Mammootty film, ‘Pranchiettan and the Saint’ in 2010.