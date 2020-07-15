Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar will release two films on Amazon Prime Video — courtroom drama ‘Law’ on July 17 and comedy caper ‘French Biryani’ on July 24 — both made under his banner PRK Productions.
“‘Law’ is a woman-centric story pivoted around a woman’s fight for justice,” said director Raghu Samarth.
“Law’ is different from other courtroom stories in its unique approach to a case taken on by lawyer Nandini, the protagonist. This is Nandini’s first case. Why is she fighting the case and how will she ensure justice? ‘Law’ follows her journey.”
Samarth, who has directed more than 10 Kannada television series, is remembered for his role in the Kannada serial, ‘Mukta.’
His debut film ‘Smile Please’ released in 2017. Having grown up in the company of strong women, Samarth always wanted to make films portraying strong women.
“Nandini works within legal boundaries,” said Samarth, who interacted with retired crime branch officers to understand protocol followed in a crime.
Model and danseuse Ragini Prajwal (actor Prajwal Devaraj’s wife) makes her cinema debut with her role as Nandini.
“With world cinema entering homes, people look for authenticity. We procured information to make it real. However I have taken some cinematic liberties,” said Samarth. “My approach in ‘Law’ has not been explored in Indian cinema.”
Samarth believes in meticulous planning of pre-production work.
With 90 per cent of the work done before shooting, he is free of pressures on the sets.
“The execution is only 10 per cent. My sets are a fun place to enjoy with the team.”
Shot in Mysore, ‘Law’ is supported by Achyut Kumar, Sudharani, Siri Prahlad and veteran Mukyamanthri Chandru.
‘Law’ streams on Amazon Prime Video from July 17.