Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s final movie ‘James’ hit screens in India on Thursday, which is also his birth anniversary. The movie has got one of the biggest openings in recent times.
Fans of Puneeth decorated theatres and organised various social service events that have created a sort of festive mood in Karnataka.
Several political leaders and film personalities paid homage to the actor who died on October 29 last year at the age of 46.
Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy said that late actor was an asset of the Kannada film industry and will continue to live in the hearts of people forever.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that he remembered the late actor with love and sadness. Puneeth still rules the hearts of millions of people, he said.
Priya Anand, the lead actress of ‘James’, watched the movie in Navrang theatre in Bengaluru and she could not control her tears.
Raghavendra Rajkumar, senior actor and elder brother of Puneeth, said that ‘James’ is not just a movie but it’s an emotion.
Kishore Pattikonda, the producer of the movie said that, Puneeth should have been alive to see the response for the movie. He said the team had gone to Puneeth’s house and got the blessings from his family.
Director Chetan said that the fans are happy after watching their favourite star on the screen.
Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, the wife of superstar, has also wished for the success for the film.
Meanwhile, police beefed up security in the premises of the Kanteerava studio as a huge number of Puneeth’s fans are visiting his tomb on his birthday.