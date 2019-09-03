Prabhas in ‘Saaho’. Image Credit: Supplied

Accusing the makers of ‘Saaho’ of having copied his work, French film director Jerome Salle has said, “Steal my work, at least do it properly.”

The Prabhas-starrer is reportedly a copy of Hollywood film ‘Largo Winch’ helmed by Salle.

Many fans pointed out that the plot of the Indian movie and ‘Largo Winch’ are similar and is a blatant copy.

“It seems this second ‘freemake’ of ‘Largo Winch’ is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my ‘Indian career’ tweet was of course ironic, I’m sorry but I’m not gonna be able to help [sic],” Salle tweeted.