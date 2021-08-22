It’s official. The much-awaited period epic ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, featuring Yash, Prakash Raj, and Raveena Tandon, will release on April 14, 2022.
Directed by Prashanth Neel, this film was earlier scheduled to release in July this year, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised. We will be out in theatres on April 14th 2022,” tweeted KGF 2 producers.
The multilingual venture will be released in languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Its original released in 2018 and marked the debut of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a Kannada film.
‘KGF’ series chronicles the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who battles poverty to become a big player in the gold mining business.
The ambitious film also stars Malavika Avinash and Srinidhi Shetty.